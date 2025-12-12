Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 12 December 2025 at 17:19 IST

Inter Miami Extends Defender Ian Fray’s Contract Through 2028-29 Season

MLS club Inter Miami recently announced the signing of defender Ian Fray to an extension that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Associated Press Television News
Follow : Google News Icon  
Inter Miami player Ian Fray
Inter Miami player Ian Fray | Image: AP

MLS champion Inter Miami’s roster for next season continued taking shape Thursday, when it announced the signing of defender Ian Fray to an extension that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Fray had one goal and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season for Inter Miami. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injuries.

“To continue this journey here feels amazing. This club has put so much trust in me for the last five years I’ve been here,” Fray said. “Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract, and now we’ve won the MLS Cup, so I’m excited for next year.”

ALSO READ- Lionel Messi India Visit Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch GOAT Tour 2025?

Advertisement

Inter Miami declined contract options on Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough, has let Ryan Sailor’s deal expire, and has seen the loan of Marcelo Weigandt to the club expire as well.

Advertisement

It continues talking to longtime Lionel Messi teammate Luis Suárez about a new deal and has interest in bringing back four other players whose loans to the club have expired — Allen Obando, Rocco Ríos Novo, Baltasar Rodríguez, and playoff breakout star Tadeo Allende.
 

Published By : Tiasha Sarkar

Published On: 12 December 2025 at 17:19 IST