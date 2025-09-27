Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS Live In India?

Inter Miami will face off against Toronto FC in an MLS match at the BMO Field. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami thrashed New York City FC 4-0 in the last game and have qualified for the playoffs this season.

The MLS outfit has now won three games on the bounce and will try their luck away from their home. They are currently five points adrift of the leaders, Philadelphia Union, but with two games in hand, they could still lay their hand on their second MLS Supporters' Shield.

Toronto FC have struggled this campaign and have only mustered five wins in 30 games. They need to start picking up points, and Inter Miami will definitely fancy their chances.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC will be played on Sunday, September 28.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Toronto FC will take place at BMO Field.

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Toronto FC will kick off at 2 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC won't be available in India.

