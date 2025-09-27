Harry Kane Creates History, Edges Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland To Become Fastest To THIS Feat

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane was unstoppable on Friday night against Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga match. Kane scored a brace as Munich blanked Werder Bremen 4-0. With the two goals in the match, Kane edged Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to become the fastest to 100 goals in the history of Bundesliga. His 100th goals came in his 104th match. Claiming that it is an honour to reach 100 goals, Kane said he is proud of his achievement.

‘It’s an honour to reach 100 goals’

“A big thanks to all the staff, the players, everyone who helped me get to where I am. But 100 goals, to do it that quickly, is something I’m really proud of. But as I always say, it’s on to the next one now and hopefully I can reach another hundred as soon as possible," Kane said following the incredible feat.

Kane is under contract with Bayern until the end of next season.

With the emphatic win, Bayern stretched its lead at the top of the Bundesliga. This was their fifth consecutive win and they would like to continue the winning momentum when they visit Pafos of Cyprus in the Champions League on Tuesday. On the other hand, Bremen is 14th in the 18-team league and could drop into the relegation zone depending on other teams’ results on Saturday and Sunday.

For the unversed, in a way to commemorate Munich’s Oktoberfest, Bayern played in a grey and green special edition shirt.