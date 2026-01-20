Inter Milan vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

UEFA Champions League action will grace the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, when hosts Inter Milan will host Premier League behemoths Arsenal for its upcoming fixture. Two European heavyweights will collide against each other in a thrilling competition as both sides aim to assert dominance in the group-stage competition.

Arsenal will enter the competition with a boatload of confidence as they have won six of their group-stage matches in the competition. The team's defensive dominance and attacking finesse have been top-notch, and a win would solidify them as a top-two finish in the European competition.

Mikel Arteta's side has been incredibly good in the competition, and they will aim to secure victory in Italy for the first time since 2008.

Inter Milan is sitting in the middle of the table and would be keen to put up a spirited performance in the upcoming fixture. The Serie A side needs to secure points to better their chances, and getting a win over Arsenal is the ideal way to get some much-needed momentum.

Simone Inzaghi's men are rolling fine, with three wins and two losses in their previous outings. Internazionale has the capacity to disrupt Arsenal's momentum in the game, but whether they are able to capitalise on the chances is something they need to figure out.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano, Italy.

How To Watch The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.