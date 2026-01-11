Inter Milan vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, center, celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter in Parma, Italy | Image: LaPresse via AP

Inter Milan is all set to host Napoli for a blockbuster Serie A clash at the San Siro Stadium in Italy. Both sides are in the top five of the table and will be determined to push for more points. Inter are the table-toppers and will look for more points to stay comfortably at the top and remain clear of the competition.

Napoli, on the other hand, has put up spirited performances and is well on track in the Serie A competition. They are currently fourth but are pushing to ascend in terms of position in the table.

Inter Milan currently holds a four-point lead over Napoli and has done phenomenally well in the competition so far. They have won six straight matches since the defeat in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri have been in scintillating form and are confident that they will increase their lead at the top with a victory over Napoli.

Advertisement

Napoli is coming off a mixed form and will look to be determined against the scintillating Inter Milan. After the match against Hellas Verona ended in a 2-2 draw, their hunger to win and secure crucial points has significantly heightened.

The Serie A side has displayed resilience, but it will be key for them to reignite their challenge with a statement victory at the iconic San Siro.

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will be played on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano, Italy.

At what time will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?