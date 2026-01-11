Updated 11 January 2026 at 20:27 IST
Inter Milan vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?
Inter Milan host Napoli in a crucial Serie A clash at San Siro. Inter lead the table by four points, while Napoli, in fourth, seek a statement win to reignite their challenge against the in-form Nerazzurri.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Inter Milan is all set to host Napoli for a blockbuster Serie A clash at the San Siro Stadium in Italy. Both sides are in the top five of the table and will be determined to push for more points. Inter are the table-toppers and will look for more points to stay comfortably at the top and remain clear of the competition.
Napoli, on the other hand, has put up spirited performances and is well on track in the Serie A competition. They are currently fourth but are pushing to ascend in terms of position in the table.
Inter Milan currently holds a four-point lead over Napoli and has done phenomenally well in the competition so far. They have won six straight matches since the defeat in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan.
The Nerazzurri have been in scintillating form and are confident that they will increase their lead at the top with a victory over Napoli.
Advertisement
Napoli is coming off a mixed form and will look to be determined against the scintillating Inter Milan. After the match against Hellas Verona ended in a 2-2 draw, their hunger to win and secure crucial points has significantly heightened.
The Serie A side has displayed resilience, but it will be key for them to reignite their challenge with a statement victory at the iconic San Siro.
Advertisement
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Arrives In India After 12 Years; Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gilberto D'silva Attend Event
Inter Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
When will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A Match be played?
The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will be played on Monday, January 12, 2026.
Where will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?
The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano, Italy.
Also Read: 6th-tier Macclesfield Town Upset FA Cup Holder Crystal Palace In Huge Shock, Manchester City Thump Exeter City
At what time will the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?
The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?
The live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli won't be available in India.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 20:27 IST