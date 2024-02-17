English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Inter wins and opens 10-point gap at the top of Serie A, Torino still unbeaten in 2024

The win moved Inter Milan 10 points clear of second-placed Juventus, which plays at Verona on Saturday.

Inter Milan
Inter Milan | Image:AP
Serie A leader Inter Milan scored three times in the first half on its way to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of bottom club Salernitana on Friday.

The win moved Inter 10 points clear of second-placed Juventus, which plays at Verona on Saturday.

Marcos Thuram opened the scoring with a fine side-foot finish after 16 minutes and Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead three minutes later with a shot from outside the box.

Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 five minutes before halftime when he tapped in from close range after the goalkeeper spilled a shot from Nicolò Barella. Austrian center forward Marko Arnautovic rounded off the rout in the final minute.

It was a sobering start for Fabio Liverani, who was appointed Salernitana coach last Monday with the task of keeping the club up.

His new side remained rooted to the bottom of the table, five points adrift of Cagliari and with just two wins all season.

Earlier, Duván Zapata scored his third goal in four games as Torino’s super start to 2024 continued after beating Lecce 2-0.

The result extended Torino’s unbeaten run to six games. It lifted the Turin club one place into ninth.

Raoul Bellanova got the opener five minutes into the second half and Zapata added a second with a textbook header from a corner kick 10 minutes from time.

Lecce center half Marin Pongracic was sent off in the second half.

The team remained 13th after only one win in its last nine league games.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

