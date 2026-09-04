Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Liverpool FC's search for their first win in this Premier League will reach the third gameweek when they take on newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road. The Reds have drawn both their games and Andoni Iraola's men will be hoping to get their first win of the season away from home.

Liverpool rebuilt their squad, and their high-profile signing from PSG, Bradley Barcola, should be available for the Ipswich game, Iraola has already confirmed. On the other side, Gary O’Neil's side leaked five goals against Manchester United and there will be concerns heading into the game.

They won their opening game against Sunderland and if they manage to pull off a result against the mighty English side, it will provide a massive push for their Premier League survival this season.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match take place?

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The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match will take place on Saturday (IST).

Where will the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match take place?

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The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match will take place at Portman Road, Ipswich.

At what time will the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match start?

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match?

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC Premier League match?