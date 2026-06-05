Iran Crush Mali 2-0 In Warm-Up Fixture Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026, Set To Leave For Tijuana

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran will head into their FIFA World Cup base at Tijuana after they defeated Mali 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday, with some uncertainty still around their participation in the tournament, reported Reuters.

Goals from midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi and right back Ramin Rezaeian gave Iraq their third win in four friendlies this year.

These friendlies against Iran are the only competitive football played by Iran-based players since their domestic football was suspended due to tensions with the US and Israel, which resulted in air strikes and a massive escalation of the situation on a global level.

The squad have received their visas from Mexico, as confirmed by officials this week, and will leave Turkiye this Saturday for their tournament base in the border city of Tijuana. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to hosting the side after being told that US authorities did not want the team to stay at Arizona, their original base, from June 11 to July 19, the entire duration of the tournament.

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Despite being among the earliest teams to secure qualification for the World Cup, Iran's participation has faced uncertainty following the West Asia conflict.

The Iranian squad has held two training camps in Antalya since the conflict began. In their earlier friendlies, they suffered a defeat to Nigeria but registered victories over Costa Rica and Gambia.

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