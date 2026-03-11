Iran Will Not Participate In 2026 FIFA World Cup In USA Amid Ongoing Conflict, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali Confirms

Iran will not participate in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has confirmed. More than 1000 people have reportedly been killed in the conflict, which started after the USA and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15, then take on Belgium at the same venue on June 21. They are then supposed to wrap up their group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. All of their group-stage games are destined to be hosted on US soil.

Iran has retaliated since the attack and has launched multiple missiles on US bases based in some of the Middle East countries, including the likes of Bahrain. Iran have been clubbed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Donyamali's statement came in the aftermath of FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino's reassurance. He insisted that President Donald Trump would allow the Iranian Football Team to participate in the World Cup.

But now, in an interaction with Iran's State Television, Ahmad Donyamali said, “Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

“Given the malicious actions ⁠they have carried out against Iran, ⁠they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ⁠certainly cannot have such a presence.”

Who Could Replace Iran In The World Cup

Should Iran stay firm in their stance, Iraq are the most likely candidate to replace them as per the Associated Press. Iraq finished 9th, followed by the UAE in 10th place in the ranking during the Asian Qualifiers and faced each other in the playoffs last year. Iraq got the better of the UAE and will now face either Bolivia or Suriname in the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico this month.

