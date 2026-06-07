Iraqi Striker Aymen Hussein 'DETAINED' At Chicago Airport, Questioned For Hours Just Days Before FIFA World Cup 2026

Iraq's preparations for their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup were overshadowed after star striker Aymen Hussein was reportedly held and questioned for nearly seven hours upon arrival in the United States, reported Reuters. The 30-year-old forward, who scored the decisive goal that secured Iraq's qualification for the World Cup, arrived in Chicago with the national squad ahead of the tournament.



According to Reuters, Hussein underwent extensive questioning and had his mobile phone inspected by US authorities before eventually being allowed entry into the country. An Iraqi sporting official with close links to the national team told Reuters that team photographer Talal Salah faced an even longer delay, being held for more than 10 hours before ultimately being denied entry into the United States.



There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi Football Association or Hussein regarding the incident. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Despite the reported delays, Iraqi supporters gathered at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the early hours to welcome the squad, waving national flags and posing for photographs with players, according to videos shared on social media.



The incident comes less than a week before the start of the FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Iraq are set to make their first World Cup appearance since their only previous participation four decades ago. Hussein is expected to spearhead the team's attack alongside Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi and emerging talents Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn. Iraq have been drawn in Group I, where they will face France, Senegal and Norway in the group stage. The World Cup is scheduled to kick off on Thursday.