Ireland vs Portugal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?
Ireland will square off against Portugal in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on November 14.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ireland will lock horns against Portugal in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, November 14.
The match between Ireland and Portugal will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.
The last time Portugal faced Ireland was back on October 12, when the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team clinched a 1-0 win over the Irish side. Overall, Portugal and Ireland have locked horns five times. Out of which, Portugal clinched four wins and shared points in one instance. Ireland are yet to clinch their first win over Portugal.
Portugal hold the top spot on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F, with 10 points after playing four matches with a goal difference of +7. Portugal have been placed alongside Hungary, Ireland, and Armenia. Portugal are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Hungary on October 15. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures.
On the other hand, Ireland have clinched just one win and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. Ireland are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Armenia on October 15. In Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Ireland hold third place with four points after playing four matches.
Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details
When Will The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?
The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Friday, November 14.
Where Will The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?
The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
What Time Will The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?
The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.
Where Can You Watch The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?
The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
