Updated 13 November 2025 at 17:34 IST
WATCH | Portugal U-16 Women's Team Get Excited While Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, Heartwarming Video Breaks Internet
Portugal U16 Women's Team players got their once in a life time moment after they met the senior men's team players.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: The Portugal U16 Women's Team got their once-in-a-lifetime experience after they met the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and a senior men's team player.
Portugal U16 Women's Team Meet Senior Men's Team Players
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal made a surprise visit to the training to meet the young footballers. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, which is now going rounds on the internet, it is seen that the young players were left thrilled after they saw their icons taking the field.
The Portugal U16 Women's Team visited the training facility to catch a glimpse of the senior men's national team players practicing. However, it turned out to be an unforgettable experience for the youngsters when they saw their idols taking the field.
Advertisement
Even before the senior players took the field, the young girls were visibly excited. The U16 Women's Team players were stunned when they shook hands with Bruno Fernandes. But the moment when Cristiano Ronaldo came on the field, the youngsters were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the legendary footballer.
Portugal took to their official social media handle to share the video and captioned it, "A moment that the national under-16 team will never forget."
Advertisement
Portugal Set To Face Ireland In Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers
Portugal will play against Ireland in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 14. The high-voltage match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.
The last time Portugal faced Ireland was back on October 12, when the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team clinched a 1-0 win over the Irish side. Overall, Portugal and Ireland have locked horns five times. Out of which, Portugal clinched four wins and shared points in one instance. Ireland are yet to clinch their first win over Portugal.
Portugal hold the top spot on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F, with 10 points after playing four matches with a goal difference of +7. Portugal have been placed alongside Hungary, Ireland, and Armenia.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 17:34 IST