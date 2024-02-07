Advertisement

Neymar Jr. is still recovering from a ligament tear that has kept him out of play since October. However, his recent headlines have been overshadowed by off-field issues, notably his significant weight gain. This issue came to light on a recent cruise ship voyage, raising worries about his health and conditioning after a long time of inactivity. As he continues to recuperate, emphasis has switched away from his on-field performances and towards his off-field activities, generating debates about his physical condition and commitment to returning to top performance. The Brazilian star was injured against Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture.

3 things you need to know

Neymar has been out of action since October

The Brazilian star tore his ligament against Uruguay during the international break

Neymar’s career has been dethroned by his multiple injuries

Neymar's Al-Hilal contract ‌terminated?!

Recent claims of Neymar's contract termination with Al-Hilal have been rejected as "fake news." Contrary to rumors, journalist Saif Al Saif stated that Neymar's omission from Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League roster list is due to the club's need to free up a registration space for a new foreign player, Renan Lodi, who was just recruited from Marseille. The Saudi Pro League only allows eight foreign player registrations at a time, and Neymar's season-ending injury opened an opportunity for Lodi to be enrolled.

Neymar, who has already experienced difficulties following a major injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier in October, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in his left knee. Since then, he has been sidelined due to an injury. Despite rumours of contract termination, reputable journalists such as Al Saif and Fabrizio Romano have denied these reports.

🚨🇧🇷 Al Hilal have NOT terminated Neymar Jr contract. Reports are being denied by sources as “fake news”.



Al Hilal will just make space in squad list for Renan Lodi as foreigner player as Neymar’s injured and won’t play again this season.



…then he’s set to return in the squad. pic.twitter.com/zVNkH31OVE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2024 Neymar’s road to recovery continues ✨ pic.twitter.com/vnbMo5Fvpi — isha (@Isha488) January 18, 2024

Although Neymar is now unregistered in the Saudi Pro League, Saudi football statutes enable him to compete in the AFC Champions League and other international events if he returns by the conclusion of the season. However, these rules limit participation in local Saudi events such as the King's Cup.

According to the present circumstances, Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal is still in effect, and he is anticipated to return to the Saudi Pro League to showcase his abilities after he heals from his injury, which will most likely be in time for the next season.