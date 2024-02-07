Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:06 IST
Is Neymar's Al-Hilal contract terminated? Mystery surrounds star's absence from Saudi club's squad
Find out if the Saudi Pro League giants have terminated Neymar's contract since the star winger is absent from Al-Hilal's squad.
- Sports

Neymar Jr. is still recovering from a ligament tear that has kept him out of play since October. However, his recent headlines have been overshadowed by off-field issues, notably his significant weight gain. This issue came to light on a recent cruise ship voyage, raising worries about his health and conditioning after a long time of inactivity. As he continues to recuperate, emphasis has switched away from his on-field performances and towards his off-field activities, generating debates about his physical condition and commitment to returning to top performance. The Brazilian star was injured against Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture.
3 things you need to know
- Neymar has been out of action since October
- The Brazilian star tore his ligament against Uruguay during the international break
- Neymar’s career has been dethroned by his multiple injuries
Neymar's Al-Hilal contract terminated?!
Recent claims of Neymar's contract termination with Al-Hilal have been rejected as "fake news." Contrary to rumors, journalist Saif Al Saif stated that Neymar's omission from Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League roster list is due to the club's need to free up a registration space for a new foreign player, Renan Lodi, who was just recruited from Marseille. The Saudi Pro League only allows eight foreign player registrations at a time, and Neymar's season-ending injury opened an opportunity for Lodi to be enrolled.
Neymar, who has already experienced difficulties following a major injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier in October, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in his left knee. Since then, he has been sidelined due to an injury. Despite rumours of contract termination, reputable journalists such as Al Saif and Fabrizio Romano have denied these reports.
Although Neymar is now unregistered in the Saudi Pro League, Saudi football statutes enable him to compete in the AFC Champions League and other international events if he returns by the conclusion of the season. However, these rules limit participation in local Saudi events such as the King's Cup.
According to the present circumstances, Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal is still in effect, and he is anticipated to return to the Saudi Pro League to showcase his abilities after he heals from his injury, which will most likely be in time for the next season.
