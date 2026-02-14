Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

Real Madrid have a chance to move up the La Liga table as they host Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on February 15, 2026. The Los Blancos are currently second in the league table with 57 points, one point behind league leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are eighth, three points behind sixth-placed Espanyol.

Real Madrid have recorded 18 wins, three draws, and two defeats so far in the season, leaving them in second position. The Los Blancos have won each of their last seven La Liga fixtures. Notably, Alvaro Arbeloa's side recorded a 2-0 win over Valencia in Spain's top flight last weekend, and a week to prepare for their upcoming clash against Real Sociedad, as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad is currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak and would look to continue that at Bernabeu. However, Sociedad have not won a single match at the Bernabeu since January 2019, thus this might be a challenge for the eighth-placed team.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Details

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 will take place at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-2026 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

