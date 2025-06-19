ISL 2025-26 Season in Danger as FSDL Seeks Clarity on Expiring Master Rights Agreement From AIFF

There is uncertainty over the upcoming season of Indian football's top-flight league, the Indian Super League. This is because of a lack of clarity over the future of the Master Rights Agreement or MRA for short that was signed by the ISL's owners Football Sports Development Limited, or FSDL, with the AIFF. The deal was first signed in 2010 and was for 15 years, and it is set to expire in December 2025. FSDL has reportedly told the AIFF that unless there is any clarity over the new deal, the ISL 2025-26's future is up in the air.

The league was originally meant to start on September 14, according to the AIFF's tentative calendar. But that date seems ambitious at best as things stand.

FSDL's New MRA Demands

However, it is worth noting that an MRA is not something that can be finalised quickly. And FSDL wants a reworked ownership structure for the ISL going forward.

The current MRA sees FSDL pay the AIFF either Rs. 50 crore or 20% of the revenues depending on what figure is higher, on an annual basis.

But they now want a new company to be formed that sees the AIFF have a 14% stake, FSDL a 26% stake and the remaining 60% being owned by the clubs in the tournament.

According to a news report in TOI, FSDL wants this new company to own and govern the ISL as part of the agreement going forward.

Supreme Court Decision Key to New Deal?

But the matter is further complicated when taking note of the fact that the Supreme Court is yet to finalise the new AIFF constitution.

That decision can only be taken once the courts resume working, which is after July 14. But there is a clause in the draft constitution that could throw a spanner in the works of a new MRA.

The draft constitution reportedly states that the country's top league should be owned and operated by the AIFF, which isn't the case - and will not be the case if the new MRA is pushed through.