ISL: Jamie Maclaren's Record-Setting Goal Help Mohun Bagan SG Rout Arch-Rivals East Bengal FC By 1-0

The ISL's latest fixture saw two Indian football titans lock horns as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan faced off against each other. The Kolkata Derby, which took place in Assam, was a massive opportunity for both sides. While MBSG sought to keep itself in the top spot, Oscar Bruzon and EBFC aimed for a comeback against its arch-rivals. In the latest Kolkata Derby, Mohun Bagan SG reigned supreme over East Bengal and history was also made during the match-up.

Mohun Bagan SG Secure 1-0 Lead, Secure Bragging Rights Over East Bengal

With a 1-0 victory over longstanding rivals East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League game on Saturday, Mohun Bagan Super Giants continued to dominate the Kolkata derby. The reigning champions defeated their bitter rivals and moved eight points clear of second-place Bengaluru FC at the top of the table. Jamie Maclaren's record second-minute goal, which was also the fastest goal of the Kolkata derby in the ISL, helped them stay clear and reach the top of the ISL standings. In their ten ISL derby matches against East Bengal FC, MBSG has now won nine of them and drawn one. Maclaren gave the Mariners the lead in the second minute, giving them a strong start to the match.

The iconic Kolkata Derby has to be moved to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, after the Bidhannagar Police, which oversees the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, expressed concerns about inadequate security because of the ongoing Gangasagar Mela.

East Bengal's Rise Hampered By Inability To Capitalize On Critical Scores

With players like Jeakson Singh, Vishnu, and Cleiton getting on the ball in the final third and causing issues for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defence, East Bengal FC gained significant momentum as the first half ended. They lacked the clinical skills necessary to close out the first half evenly, though. Despite having most of the possession in the second half, the Mariners could not overcome East Bengal FC's fierce defence. In contrast, the goal of Oscar Bruzon's team was to strike the Mariners with their gritted counterattacks. However, the first quarter of the second half had few noteworthy opportunities.

East Bengal FC was now chasing the game with ten men after falling behind by one goal. To strengthen the midfield, Bruzon countered by substituting David Lalhlansanga with Naorem Mahesh Singh. The Red & Golds continued their nearly flawless record in the match by throwing bodies forward in the closing minutes of play, but they lacked the quality to penetrate the Mariners' defence in the final third.