ISL Kolkata Derby: Late Drama Leaves East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Tied in Title Race

The historic Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) has traditionally been a one-sided affair. Heading into their latest clash, Mohun Bagan boasted an overwhelming record: nine victories and a solitary draw across ten encounters. Their supporters had long controlled the bragging rights.

However, Sunday's face-off at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan carried an entirely different weight, with the league's top two teams locked in a fierce battle for supremacy.

A high-octane finish saw substitute Edmund Lalrindika and talisman Jason Cummings exchange late goals, forcing a 1-1 draw. The stalemate keeps East Bengal at the summit of the ISL table on goal difference, pushing the high-stakes title race to the final matchday on May 21.

Early Dominance and Missed Opportunities

Mohun Bagan signaled their intent right from the kickoff. Unleashing an aggressive frontline featuring Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, and Liston Colaco, they suffocated their rivals by commanding 68 percent of the possession in the opening five minutes.

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East Bengal, contrastingly, chose a pragmatic approach. Shifting smoothly into a six-man defensive wall when out of possession, they successfully neutralized three dangerous threats within the first ten minutes.

First-Half Match Control:

Mohun Bagan took charge with 68% Possession showing a aggressive game play, whereas the East Bengal stayed with a 32% Possession in a defensive manner. East Bengal's resilience nearly paid off when goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill launched a precise, Alisson-style long ball downfield to find Vishnu. The sudden counterattack electrified the East Bengal stands, but Vishnu’s slight hesitation allowed Mohun Bagan’s keeper, Vishal Kaith, to smother the chance.

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The woodwork soon came to Mohun Bagan's rescue. Seven minutes later, Anton Sojberg stripped the ball from defender Alberto Rodriguez and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike. The stadium held its breath as the ball beat Kaith, only to bounce off the post.

The framing of the goal denied East Bengal once more just eight minutes later when Bipin Singh mistimed a crucial pass to Sojberg. On the opposite end, Mohun Bagan nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Anirudh Thapa fired a sharp half-volley, but Gill produced an equally brilliant save to keep the game scoreless.

Tactical Gambles and Late Fireworks

Looking to break the deadlock in the second half, Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera opted for maximum firepower. In the final quarter, he introduced Jason Cummings, Robson Robinho, and Dimitrios Petratos.

However, ISL regulations regarding foreign player limits forced Lobera to sacrifice a foreign defender, bringing on Mehtab Singh to plug the gap.

East Bengal capitalized on the defensive adjustment immediately. Capitalizing on a precise assist from Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika skipped past Mehtab and slotted the ball past Kaith, sending the East Bengal fans into pure ecstasy.

In the technical area, coach Oscar Bruzon celebrated passionately, channeling his inner Jurgen Klopp to fire up the crowd, while Edmund celebrated by draping his jersey over the corner flag.

"The match was still pending."

The euphoria lasted a mere five minutes. Charging down the other end, Mohun Bagan's Jason Cummings met a cross with a powerful header that rattled the back of the net, instantly silencing the red-and-gold stands.

A victory would have effectively secured the league shield for East Bengal. Instead, the sudden equalizer left them facing a tense final week.

The Ultimate Title Scenario

The drama extended deep into stoppage time. Jamie Maclaren had a golden opportunity to steal a late victory for Mohun Bagan, but another vital intervention from Gill ensured the spoils were shared after 90 minutes of captivating football.

The draw leaves the championship completely up for grabs heading into the final round: