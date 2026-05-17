The Gujarat Connection: PM Modi’s Visit to the Afsluitdijk, How Dutch Tech Will Fuel the Kalpasar Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, recently visited the Afsluitdijk, a world-renowned water management marvel in the Netherlands.

Following the site visit, PM Modi highlighted the global importance of Dutch expertise in this sector. "An area in which the Netherlands has done groundbreaking work is water management. The entire international community can learn a great deal from this. We are committed to bringing modern technology to India, which is intended to help with irrigation, flood protection, and the expansion of the inland waterway network," PM Modi shared in a social media post.

According to an official statement from the Indian government, the visit highlights a mutual dedication to climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, and innovative water solutions.

What is the Afsluitdijk and Why Does It Matter for Gujarat?

Spanning 32 kilometers, the Afsluitdijk is a massive dam and causeway that serves as an international standard for land reclamation and flood control. The structure protects vast areas of the Netherlands from the North Sea while simultaneously creating a vital freshwater reservoir.

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The official statement noted that PM Modi's visit draws direct parallels between the Dutch dam and India’s own ambitious Kalpasar project in Gujarat. Both leaders emphasized that combining Dutch mastery of hydraulic engineering with India's massive scale of project execution opens up significant opportunities for collaboration.

This engagement further strengthens the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership on Water, reinforcing a shared focus on sustainable development and innovation.

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Driving Innovation: The Kalpasar Project Connection

For context, Gujarat's Kalpasar project is designed to establish a massive freshwater reservoir by constructing a dam across the Gulf of Khambhat. The multi-purpose initiative focuses on combining tidal power generation, enhanced transportation infrastructure, and extensive irrigation.

To solidify this cooperation, both nations welcomed a newly signed Letter of Intent. The agreement establishes technical collaboration on the Kalpasar project between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

PM Modi Concludes Netherlands Visit, Heads to Sweden

The site visit marked the final leg of PM Modi's two-day stay in The Hague. The Netherlands was the first stop in a four-nation European tour that also includes Sweden, Norway, and Italy, all aimed at deepening bilateral relations across critical sectors.