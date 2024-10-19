Published 17:33 IST, October 19th 2024
ISL: Mohammedan Sporting look to exploit home conditions against visiting Kerala Blasters
Both teams are hungry for victory, but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as they desperately need their first home win of the season, and the visiting Kerala Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.
Mohammedan Sporting | Image: X@MohammedanSC
