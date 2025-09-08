Israel vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Italy will take on Israel in a crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Nagyerdei Stadion, Hungary. Italy are currently in the 3rd position in Group I and cannot afford to make any more mistakes.

The final four places for the FIFA World Cup will be determined via the UEFA playoffs. 12 group runners-up, alongside four best-ranked group winners, will be pitted against each other.

Italy haven't been clinical in the Qualifiers but showed glimpses of brilliance with a 5-0 thrashing of Estonia. This will be the second game for new Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso, and he will be pushing for consistency. Azzurri didn't make it to the FIFA World Cup finals in 2022 and they will be adamant to make it count this year.

Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Israel and Italy will be played at Nagyerdei Stadion, Hungary

At what time will the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Israel and Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Israel and Italy will be played on Tuesday.

How to watch the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Israel vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Predicted Italy XI Against Israel