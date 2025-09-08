Manchester United had a pretty busy transfer window as Ruben Amorim has bolstered his squad in his first full season. But outgoings have not stopped as Andre Onana has reportedly agreed to a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a loan.

Andre Onana To Join Turkish Side Trabzonspor On Loan

The Cameroon shot stopper was at fault for many goals last season, and United ended up finishing 15th in the Premier League. Onana is set to earn more at Trabzonspor as he is set to receive a sign-on fee and bonuses, which will further enhance his pay package.

United will not receive a loan fee, but Trabzonspor will pay Onana's wages in full. Both clubs have agreed on a verbal deal, while the player has also agreed on personal terms with the club. The Turkish transfer window shuts down on Friday, so there is enough time for the 29-year-old to get his move through. Onana has started only one match this season, with Altay Bayindir being the preferred choice in the Premier League so far.

Manchester United Signed Senne Lammens From Royal Antwerp

Manchester United announced the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day, and the Belgian will be competing for the number one spot. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the upcoming young talents, and with Onana departing Old Trafford, Lammens would fight with Bayindir this season.

United had also been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but Lammens' transfer means United would not go ahead with another keeper. Onana would have left to represent Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations and it would be a win-win situation for United.

Onana arrived from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47.2 million two years ago and hasn't been impressive in the goal. Trabzonspor don't have the option to make the dal permanent for the goalkeeper who has a contract until 2028 with the Red Devils.