Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

'It is definitely possible...': Barcelona star eyes elite UCL status alongside Leo Messi & Ronaldo

A Barcelona star expresses ambition to join Messi and Ronaldo in the elite UCL list, emphasizing the possibility of achieving this prestigious status.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi opened up on his rivalry with Ronaldo
Lionel Messi opened up on his rivalry with Ronaldo | Image:AP
On Tuesday, Barcelona secured a 3-1 victory over Napoli, advancing with a 4-2 aggregate score in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Goals by López, Cancelo, and Lewandowski highlighted Barcelona's strong performance. Rrahmani scored for Napoli. Barcelona demonstrated dominance with 24 shots and 48% possession, setting the stage for an intense and action-packed match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Robert Lewandowski has eyes on joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on UCL's coveted list 

With a brilliant performance, Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. With this accomplishment, he becomes one step closer to being one of the select few players to have scored 100 goals or more in the coveted club tournament, joining the ranks of football luminaries Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski showed off his skills by scoring a goal against Napoli, which helped Barcelona win 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals. With this goal, he now has 94 goals in 118 UEFA Champions League games, falling only six goals short of the desired 100 goals in the competition's history. In an interview with Meczyki, Robert Lewandowski said: 

"Two hat-tricks. It is definitely possible. It is six goals, so it is definitely possible. Why not? It also depends on how many games I need, but I will say with confidence that definitely 100 goals is possible," 

Given that Barcelona still has at least two games left in the campaign, Robert Lewandowski's aim of scoring 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League is still attainable.

With 140 and 129 goals, respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the UEFA Champions League's all-time goalscorers list. Despite the fact that both football legends have left European football, it is unlikely that any other player will eclipse their incredible goal totals anytime soon.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

