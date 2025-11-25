'It's A Waste Of Time, I Don't Care': Former England Player Rips Into Manchester United Star Following Their 0-1 Defeat To Everton

Manchester United failed to get a point on the table after their match against Everton as they lost 0-1 at Old Trafford. Notably, the match also saw the Toffees going down to 10 men in the 13th minute after an altercation between Everton players Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane. The home side was booed off the pitch after the final whistle as they failed to show up in a match against a side that was down to 10 men.

Post the embarrassing loss, former Manchester Captain, Gary Neville, did not hold back in criticising the United players. The player who faced most of the burn was Luke Shaw, as Gary Neville labeled him a 'waste of time.'

While analysing the game on Sky Sports, Neville shared, "I'm not saying it's easy playing against ten men, you have to play with some urgency, you have to put as many players as possible forward, into forward areas. Shaw is starting to move forward a little bit, but he's ambling forward, let's be clear."

He further went on to say, "You can't do that. You should be running forward every single time, I don't care. Yoro, I have more sympathy with because he's not as comfortable on the ball, but Shaw shouldn't be playing there. It's a waste of time, I don't care. Honestly, what he's doing there, you're not conning anybody."

Advertisement

Manchester United Manager In His Post-Match Conference

United manager Ruben Amorim, in their post-match conference, admitted that his side needed to show more fight in the game. He shared that teammates fighting does not always mean that they do not like each other; instead, teammates should hold each other accountable, as the whole team might suffer because of one player's mistake.

Advertisement

Luke Shaw Blasted By Gary Neville For Poor Performance

Shaw went through an injury-riddled season in 2024-25, which saw him sitting on the sidelines most of the season. This season, the player has returned from his injury woes and has started in every match for Manchester United since the start of this season.