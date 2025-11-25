'We Are Not There': Ruben Amorim Tears Into Red Devils After Manchester United's Shocking Loss To Everton In The Theatre of Dreams

There are more questions than answers for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United as they lost to Everton 1-0 at the iconic 'Old Trafford'. It has been a year since Amorim took over the role of United's manager, but nothing seems to be working out smoothly as the Red Devils hit another roadblock. Many believe that the manager’s approach is not quite clear and the club needs to turn things around.

The Red Devils will believe that they have shot themselves in the foot. After 12 games in the league, United are on the 10th spot with 18 points, courtesy of five wins, three draws, and four losses.

Ruben Amorim Gives Blunt Verdict On The Everton Game

United started the game as favourites and they were expected to win, but they blew their chances off as they lost to Everton for the first time at home in 12 years. After United's horrific performance, Ruben Amorim said that Manchester United deserved to lose and he also highlighted the importance of intensity in the match.

'We didn’t play well, we didn’t play with the right intensity. We are not there, not even near the point we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We need to be perfect to win games and we were not,' said Amorim after the game.

Manchester United were undefeated in the previous five Premier League matches and despite the referees handing the red card to Idrissa Gueye, the Red Devils couldn't bank on the situation and make the most of it. Amorim also expressed his disappointment about how United couldn't defend properly.

United To Lock Horns With Crystal Palace Next