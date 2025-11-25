Updated 25 November 2025 at 10:27 IST
'We Are Not There': Ruben Amorim Tears Into Red Devils After Manchester United's Shocking Loss To Everton In The Theatre of Dreams
Everton defeated Manchester United 1-0 in matchweek 12. United are currently on the tenth spot of the Premier League points table with eighteen points from 12 games
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
There are more questions than answers for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United as they lost to Everton 1-0 at the iconic 'Old Trafford'. It has been a year since Amorim took over the role of United's manager, but nothing seems to be working out smoothly as the Red Devils hit another roadblock. Many believe that the manager’s approach is not quite clear and the club needs to turn things around.
The Red Devils will believe that they have shot themselves in the foot. After 12 games in the league, United are on the 10th spot with 18 points, courtesy of five wins, three draws, and four losses.
ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Continues To Script New Chapters Of Greatness, Becomes First Player In Football History To Reach Historic Career Milestone
Ruben Amorim Gives Blunt Verdict On The Everton Game
United started the game as favourites and they were expected to win, but they blew their chances off as they lost to Everton for the first time at home in 12 years. After United's horrific performance, Ruben Amorim said that Manchester United deserved to lose and he also highlighted the importance of intensity in the match.
Advertisement
'We didn’t play well, we didn’t play with the right intensity. We are not there, not even near the point we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We need to be perfect to win games and we were not,' said Amorim after the game.
Manchester United were undefeated in the previous five Premier League matches and despite the referees handing the red card to Idrissa Gueye, the Red Devils couldn't bank on the situation and make the most of it. Amorim also expressed his disappointment about how United couldn't defend properly.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | 'Greatness Repeating': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks The Internet With Outrageous Bicycle Kick Goal For Al-Nassr
United To Lock Horns With Crystal Palace Next
Manchester United will try and let bygones remain bygones. United are still in the top 10 and they will eye to rise up in the rankings when they lock horns with Crystal Palace next in matchweek thirteen. Crystal Palace are currently placed fifth in the Premier League points table.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 10:27 IST