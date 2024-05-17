Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring greatness is undeniable, maintaining peak performance at 39 in Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League. His unmatched goal-scoring prowess showcases unrivaled skill and dedication, solidifying his status as a football legend. Ronaldo's consistency and remarkable achievements throughout his career continue to affirm his place among the greatest of all time, further solidifying his legacy in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans of slowing down despite being 39-years-old

The best player for Al-Nassr and one of the greatest in the history of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said that he has no intention of retiring as he gets closer to 40 years old.

The striker for his Saudi Arabian club continues to produce at an amazing level despite his advanced age of 39. With 41 games this season, he has 12 assists and 42 goals to his credit. On the Whoop Podcast (via CBS Sports), Ronaldo talked about his current work and his retirement intentions. Cristiano Ronaldo said:



“I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It's great and it gives me motivation to carry on. If you look at my career for the last 20 years, it's unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me, it's a big achievement.” "It's not easy to be at this level. To still push, to still motivate, to carry on, and the goals, to be in good shape, to compete with the young lions that are coming and when they play against me, they want to show me that they are stronger and faster than me," he added. "You have to prepare well not just physically but mentally too. This is the challenge," Ronaldo continued.

Cristiano Ronaldo's next and third last Saudi Pro League game with Al-Nassr is on Friday, May 17th, against Al-Hilal for the 2023/24 season. Al-Nassr has given up the league title despite their best efforts; with three games remaining in the season, they are presently 12 points behind Al-Hilal and in second place.

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend will concentrate on playing for Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Euros in Germany. He previously led Portugal to glory in the same competition in 2016, cementing himself as one of the greatest in the history.