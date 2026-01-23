'It's Not Going To Change': Pep Guardiola Shrugs Off Talks Of Erling Haaland Playing Too Much Football Despite Dip In Recent Performance

Erling Haaland would be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet against Wolves, as the player has been going through a goal drought. The Norwegian player has failed to net a goal in City's last eight matches, which is uncharacteristic of him, as he has netted 26 times across all competitions so far this season.

In the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked if Haaland had played too much football and if the player needed rest to rejuvenate his energy. Guardiola, however, dismissed such talks.

Pep Guardiola On Erling Haaland Playing Too Much Football

When asked about Haaland, Guardiola shared that they didn't need to talk about this and that Haaland has the physicality to maintain such pressure.

In the pre-match interview, Pep Guardiola shared, "Why do we talk about that subject again? Nothing is going to change. In Bodo, we had 11 players out. Aston Villa have a lot, Tottenham have a lot. It's not just us. It's a lot of games, but how many times do we talk about that? It's not going to change. He has a physicality to maintain."

Guardiola also weighed in on the team spirit, saying, "I have an extraordinary team and extraordinary players. We are a fantastic football team, I have no doubt about that."

Pep Guardiola Lauds Arsenal