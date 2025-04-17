sb.scorecardresearch
  'It's Over For This Man': Fans Call For Neymar's Retirement After Brazil Star Suffers Another Injury Setback On Santos Return

Updated April 17th 2025, 16:16 IST

'It's Over For This Man': Fans Call For Neymar's Retirement After Brazil Star Suffers Another Injury Setback On Santos Return

Brazil and Santos star Neymar has suffered a fresh injury concern after he appeared to have hurt his left thigh during a Brazil Serie A Match.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Neymar in action
Neymar in action | Image: Santos FC/X

Neymar's injury history has just been extended after the Santos star left the field in tears with a left thigh injury in the Brazilian Serie A. The former FC Barcelona forward appeared to have injured his left thigh in the match, which happened to be his first league start of this season.

Neymar Suffers Another Injury Setback

Neymar returned from a long injury layoff against Fluminense and was handed a start against Atlético Mineiro. This was also his 100th appearance for his boyhood club and he was wearing a 100 number shirt to celebrate the occasion. But it turned out to be a very disappointing evening as he had to leave the field after showing discomfort during the game.

After his side's second goal, Neymar went on to sit on the pitch and the Santos medical staff treated him during the match. But soon it was made clear that the 33 year old could not continue further and he looked dejected as another injury came back to haunt his progress once again.

As quoted by the BBC, Santos coach Cesar Sampaio didn't provide a conclusive update. “It's still too early to give any definitive answer, we don't have a diagnosis yet.

"Now we really have to pray that it's not something that will keep him out for a long time."

Social Media Flooded With Retirement Calls For Neymar

Neymar had a mutual termination of his Al-Hilal contract and returned to Brazilian soil in a bid to uplift his career after several injuries jeopardised his football career. It remains to be seen whether he will be in good shape for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Published April 17th 2025, 16:05 IST