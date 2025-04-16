Ex-Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Succeed Carlo Ancelotti At Real Madrid? Report Makes Shocking Claim

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been up for the debate. The Real Madrid manager has a contract until 2026 but recent reports suggested he could leave the club after the ongoing season.

Jurgen Klopp Linked With Real Madrid Job

Madrid will have a very tough task to cut out when they host Arsenal in the Champions Legue quarterfinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were handed a 3-0 thrashing by the Gunners in the first leg and a place in the UCL semi will be at stake.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the coveted Real Madrid job. Klopp left Liverpool last season and went on to join Red Bull as their Global Head of Soccer.

As per a UOL report, the German is worn out in his job and will only leave for either Real Madrid or Brazil. Klopp led Liverpool to their sixth Champions League and 1st Premier League title during his nine-year stay.

Will Carlo Ancelotti Leave Real Madrid This Season?

The CBF is on a coach hunting spree following the departure of Dorival Junior. He was relieved of his duties following Brazil’s 4-1 drubbing at the hands of archrivals Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Ancelotti has also been linked with the Brazil job

But he had also spoken of his intention of honouring his Madrid contract but rumours have been rife following Los Blancos’ back to back defeats to Valencia and Arsenal. The Spanish giants went back to winning ways against Alaves in the La Liga but the Spanish manager’s future remains a concern.