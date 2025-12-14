'It Was A Rollercoaster': Mikel Arteta Reacts To Arsenal's Dramatic Late Win Against Wolves In Premier League

Arsenal clenched a last-minute victory against the bottom-of-the-table Wolves after Yerson Mosquera's stoppage-time own goal at the Emirates. While the win helped the Gunners to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, this was in no way an easy feat for the host side.

The Arsenal side often found themselves being frustrated by the five-man Wolves defence. It took Bukayo Saka's curling corner, which was pushed past the goalkeeper by Sam Johnstone, in the 70th minute, for the host side to take the lead. The visitors, meanwhile, managed to secure an equaliser in the 90th minute of the game. Arsenal sealed the victory with Mosquera's own goal.

In the post-match conference, manager Mikel Arteta described the match as a rollercoaster and criticised his side's defensive habits.

Mikel Arteta On Arsenal's Win

Arteta shared that his side had to take difficult risks by the end of the match, as Wolves grew increasingly threatening. Additionally, the manager shared that while the win was a positive thing, they would have to continue working on their shortcomings.

Mikel Arteta shared, "It was a rollercoaster. The longer the game went on, they had hope and we had to accelerate our game and take more risks. We did find a way, and that's a very positive thing; if not, we'd be very frustrated and rightly so, but there are things to improve obviously."

Arteta On Arsenal's Defensive Errors

The Gunners' boss praised the visiting side and shared that the Wolves got one opening in the game and took advantage of it.

Arteta shared, "We had a period of two or three minutes in deep [block], totally passive with horrible defensive habits," said Arteta of the final stages. "That's nowhere near the required level against a team that hasn't had a single shot. The first time they had the opportunity to do it, they scored a goal."