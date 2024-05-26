Advertisement

In a thrilling Emirates FA Cup final, Manchester United emerged victorious over Manchester City with a scoreline of 2-1. The match started with Alejandro Garnacho opening the scoring for Manchester United in the 30th minute, followed by Kobbie Mainoo doubling the lead in the 39th minute. Manchester City mounted a late comeback, but it was Jeremy Doku's 87th-minute goal that provided a glimmer of hope. Despite a valiant effort from Manchester City, Manchester United held on to claim the cup in a highly contested match.

Also Read: Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola explains what went wrong for Manchester City against Manchester United in the FA Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has accepted responsibility for his team's 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on May 25.

Advertisement

In the highly anticipated match on Saturday, Guardiola's side fell short in their bid for a consecutive domestic double, facing a determined Red Devils team. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the first half put United ahead, while City's forward Jeremy Doku managed to score in the 87th minute.

Following the loss, Guardiola praised Erik ten Hag's team for their victory in the cup final and reflected on City's shortcomings. He expressed his thoughts to reporters, acknowledging the faults in his tactics that contributed to the defeat. According to The Standard, Pep Guardiola said:



Advertisement

"My gameplan in the first half was not good"



Pep Guardiola on his tactics during Man City's FA Cup final defeat ❌ pic.twitter.com/6OD0WsupEV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews)

“Congratulations to Manchester United. I think my gameplan in the first half was not good. The second half was much, much better. We were more intense, partly because we were 2-0 down and we didn't have anything to lose.” “Because of my decisions, we were not in the right positions to attack them. It was my mistake, my gameplan was not good. The players know the reason why. Tactically, it was not good, I had a feeling it was not good. It didn't work, as simple as that.”

Guardiola answered thus when asked if Manchester City's celebration of winning the Premier League title had an impact on their performance in the cup final:

“No, completely the opposite. They were focused. How we reacted in the second half was very good.”

Manchester United suffered enormous disappointment following their worst-ever Premier League season, finishing eighth with only 60 points from 38 games. Going up against Manchester City, the four-time defending English champions, they were destined for further sorrow. However, the Red Devils surprised expectations by delivering a faultless performance, winning the FA Cup and earning a place in the UEFA Europa League as well.