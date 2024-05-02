PSG head coach Luis Enrique looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. Niclas Füllkrug's goal in the 36th minute proved to be decisive. The match was at its peak with the heroics of Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund displaying a solid performance. The statistics reflected a closely contested match, with PSG having a slight edge in possession and passes, but Dortmund being clinical with their chances. The Signal Iduna Park witnessed an intense showdown between the two European giants.

Luis Enrique calls for fan support after PSG’s loss to Borussia Dortmund in the 1st leg

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Paris Saint-Germain suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Niclas Fuellkrug of Dortmund secured the victory with a first-half goal, despite PSG having more possession during the game but failing to capitalize on their opportunities.

In anticipation of the home leg, PSG coach Luis Enrique has asked the supporters to support the squad in Paris. PSG now finds itself in the strange position of playing the return leg at home. Having faced Real Sociedad and Barcelona in the last 16 and quarterfinals of this season's Champions League, respectively, PSG is used to playing away from home in these matches.

Enrique acknowledges the significance of the home crowd and hopes their support will make a difference as PSG aims to overturn the 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund and secure a spot in the final at Wembley on June 1st. Luis Enrique in a press conference said:

"We saw an even match with two teams that play good football when they have the ball," "We both created many scoring chances. This time our opponents scored and we didn't. The result reflects how close the game was. "In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. Now it's a different and new scenario, we'll have the crowd on our side in the second leg. “I would have liked to create the chances we have created, but you have to be effective to score. We'll see what version we show in Paris.” "We missed our chances in the second half," PSG defender Achraf Hakimi told Canal+. “We knew what they were going to do, with long through balls. We were very focused, the coach repeated it all week.”

Despite creating numerous opportunities in the second half, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) experienced their first scoreless defeat of the season across all competitions. PSG will now host Borussia Dortmund next week on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.