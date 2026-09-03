'It Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure': Sourav Ganguly Hails Brazil, Uruguay, Panama Friendlies As Major Boost For Indian Football

As the international friendly match between India and Brazil is only a month away, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly praised Brazil’s footballing pedigree and said he hopes they visit India with a strong squad.



He believes playing against top-level opponents would provide valuable exposure and help Indian footballers improve. The international friendly match between India and Brazil is scheduled for October 3 in Kolkata.



India will play three international friendlies against higher-ranked opposition, facing Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru before taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, both in Kolkata.



"Football is a brilliant sport, and I really enjoy watching it. Brazil is one of the greatest footballing nations in the world, so I hope they come here with a very strong team. It will give our footballers valuable exposure because that’s what you need. When you play against players who are better than you, it helps you improve and become a better footballer," Sourav Ganguly told the reporters on Thursday.