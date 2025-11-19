FC Barcelona Receive UEFA Approval, To Host Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League At Renovated Camp Nou

FC Barcelona have moved a step ahead to host their first Champions League match at the renovated Camp Nou stadium. The club confirmed that they have received UEFA approval and are all set to host Eintracht Frankfurt on December 9 with a reduced capacity.

FC Barcelona To Host Champions League Matches After UEFA Approval

The La Liga giants already held their first practice session ahead of the supporters and already announced that the upcoming game against Athletic Bilbao will be the first competitive game to be hosted by the revamped Camp Nou. The club stated that UEFA considered the proposal, agreeing “that all necessary requirements have been met.”

An official FC Barcelona statement read, "FC Barcelona announces that the sixth match of the Champions League league phase, scheduled for Tuesday, December 9 at 9:00 p.m., against Eintracht Frankfurt, will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“This decision comes after obtaining the first occupancy license for Phase 1B, which allows for an increased capacity and includes the entire Lateral area, adding to the already granted license for Phase 1A — covering the Main Stand and South Goal — and takes effect after UEFA accepted the request, considering that all necessary requirements have been met.”

45000 supporters are expected to cheer for their favourite club on December 9.

Lionel Messi Visited Revamped Camp Nou Recently

Lionel Messi was recently seen at Camp Nou. The Inter Miami star visited his former stomping ground and posted photos on his official Instagram handle. The 38-year-old has remained a relevant figure at the club, and talks of his possible return to the La Liga giants have often popped up.

President Joan Laporta insisted it would be hard to facilitate Messi's return, but the club would love to host a farewell match at the renovated Camp Nou.