The UEFA Champions League semi-final is set to ignite as Bayern Munich clash with Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. As two footballing powerhouses collide in the first leg of the encounter, anticipation runs high for a thrilling battle. The iconic stadium will witness a clash of tactics, skill, and determination as both teams vie for an advantageous position in the quest for European glory. With teams seeding their top players, this match sets the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Robin Singh believes it’s not going to be easy for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich despite Real’s historical advantage

We were honored to interact with former Indian football star Robin Singh regarding this season's Champions League results. Let’s take a look at the questions we posed to the esteemed former Indian player concerning the upcoming semifinal clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Question: Considering Bayern Munich’s historical struggle against Real Madrid in the Champions League how do you assess their chances in the upcoming semi-finals clash?

Response: It’s not going to be easy for Real Madrid or Bayern Munich to get through that tie but when you have the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry with all their experience it’s not going to be easy at all.

Question: With Bayern Munich’s departure from a clear football philosophy under Thomas Tuchel how do you anticipate their game plan evolving against Real Madrid especially considering their readiness to adapt and fight for results rather than adhere to a particular style?

Response: I think Bayern Munich have a certain style that they play under Tuchel and that’s going to be evident. If you look at the previous game against Manchester City, now you can say that Madrid has two playing styles; they can come out and attack you but at the same time they will also be able to sit back soak up the pressure and then again go back and attack. So, for me, I feel it’s going to be a very close encounter and both the teams will have to be very careful of how they attack. It is a two-leg play-off so you will probably have to be careful on how you attack in the first leg, but we’ve seen how difficult it is for the teams to go into the Bernabeu at this very moment and then win games so I think Bayern Munich will have to at least get a draw or a win at the Allianz Arena and if they can do that then the second leg is a game that they can play and ask for

