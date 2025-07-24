Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match In India?

The Durand Cup action continues on Thursday (July 24) as Jamshedpur FC take on Tribhuvan Army FC in a match that will be held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.

This begins the action in Group C of the tournament which also features 1 Ladakh FC and Indian Army FT as group stage members.

The Durand Cup 2025 kicked off with East Bengal FC registering a dominating 5-0 victory over Bengaluru's South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 23rd.

It was a team performance from the Red and Golds at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Goals from Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Naorem Mahesh that helped East Bengal clinch a commanding 5-0 victory over South United FC.

But this was a match in Group A, and the focus now shifts to Group C where it can be argued that Jamshedpur FC are among the favourites.

Here we take a look at how to watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC match live on TV and live streaming in India.

When And Where Will the Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC Durand Cup 2025 Match Be Played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC match in the Durand Cup will be taking place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.

The match will get underway at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday i.e. July 24.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live on TV?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

