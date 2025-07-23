East Bengal Commence Durand Cup 2025 Campaign With Commanding 5-0 Triumph Against South United FC

Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC started their voyage in the Durand Cup 2025 with a dominating 5-0 victory over Bengaluru's South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 23rd.

It was a team performance from the Red and Golds at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It was goals from Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Naorem Mahesh that helped East Bengal clinch a commanding 5-0 victory over South United FC.

East Bengal had a dominating start to the game. In the 12th minute of the match, Lalchungnunga made the first breakthrough of the game. Minutes later, Saul Crespo doubled the lead from a spot kick in the 38th minute of the first half.

The first half ended with East Bengal having a 2-0 lead over the opponents.

At the beginning of the second half, South United had a good start, restricting East Bengal from scoring goals.

However, South United's defence failed to hold the pressure from East Bengal attackers. In the final 10 minutes of the match, the Red and Golds scored three goals, proving their dominance over the opponents.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon's decision to bring fresh legs on the pitch helped the Red and Golds to triple their lead.

In the 72nd minute, Bipin Singh came in for Edmund Lalrindika. On the other hand, Provat Lakra came in for Anwar Ali.

In the 80th minute, Bipin Singh scored the first goal of the second half. Six minutes later, Dimitrios Diamantakos' stunner gave East Bengal a 4-0 lead in the match.

In the 89th minute, striker Naorem Mahesh put the last nail in South United's coffin and helped East Bengal clinch a 5-0 win over the Bengaluru-based side.

East Bengal could have clinched a bigger win in front of their home fans, but in some instances, they failed to convert a few chances.