'I Was Very...' - Jannik Sinner Reveals How He Dealt With Heartbreaking French Open 2025 Final Loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Second placed Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after the final match of the French Tennis Open against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

The French Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will go down in history as one of the greatest Grand Slam tennis finals in history. Alcaraz came back from being three championship points down to somehow win the title, but even those who celebrated Alcaraz's win felt a little bit sorry for Sinner in the aftermath. And many wondered how it is the Italian would deal with a loss of this nature.

Now, for the first time since the final defeat at Roland Garros, Sinner has spoken out on how it is he was able to get some closure from what was a difficult career moment.

Family Support Helped Jannik Sinner

Sinner admitted that doing ‘normal things’ at home alongside his family and friends helped him relax after the Grand Slam, adding that he did not do ‘anything special’ in the aftermath of the final.

"I was very relaxed with my family. We grilled a bit, played table tennis with my friends. Really normal things, nothing special. I like going home, when a lot is going on. I feel safe at home and with my friends," Sinner said.

He has also spoken out in the past about how his grounded family upbringing has helped him stay level-headed in the crazy world of professional tennis.

What Next For Sinner?

Sinner will next be seen in action at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany where he will attempt to defend his grass court ATP 500 title and prepare for the Wimbledon 2025 Grand Slam.

Many expect Sinner to be the favourite on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as his natural game is much better suited to grass than it is clay.