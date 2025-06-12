Wimbledon 2025 Hands Huge Financial Boost to Tennis Players as Prize Pot Increases to Record £53.5 Million Figure

Whoever wins Wimbledon 2025 is in for a bigger share of prize money. | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025 will be one of the most-anticipated tennis events, as the British Grand Slam that remains the only major tournament to be contested on grass is a huge favourite with fans who enjoy the tradition, charm and exciting sporting action that is present at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in the summer.

However, the Wimbledon organisers have gone one step further this year and ahead of the tournament have announced a revision to the Wimbledon prize money that will be available for all of the players who get to take part in the Grand Slam.

Wimbledon 2025 will see a huge increase in prize money, whether it be for players who only make it to the first round or those who go on to claim the ultimate prize.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money Revealed

The overall prize pot will go up from £50 million in 2024 to £53.5 million for 2025, a 7% increase in the overall prize pot of the tournament.

Last year, Calros Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova got £2.7 million when they won the men's and women's singles titles, respectively. This year, the tournament winners will receive £3 million.

There is also a 4% increase for the men's and women's doubles winners, who will earn £680,000 - and a 3% increase for the mixed doubles winners who will pocket £135,000.

Even a player who makes it to just the first round stands to benefit - those who get eliminated in the opening round gets £66,000, which is a 10% increase from 2024.

Who Are The Wimbledon 2025 Favourites in 2025?

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the crown in 2025 and would start as the favourite, but Jannik Sinner will also be a top contender.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff will be a new name in the mix given her impressive French Open 2025 showing which saw her win the title.