Japan Skipper Wataru Endo Ruled Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026, Retires From International Duty

The Japan Football Association said Thursday that captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. Later the Liverpool midfielder announced his surprise retirement from international duty.

The 33-year-old Endo posted his decision on his X account in Japanese three days before his team's Group F opener against the Netherlands. The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could, and I have no regret,” said Endo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February. He came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans."

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