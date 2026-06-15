Japanese Fans Lauded For Leaving Dallas Stadium Spotless After FIFA World Cup Thriller With Netherlands

Japan's supporters once again earned admiration around the world after being seen cleaning the stands at Dallas Stadium following their team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match against the Netherlands.



This tradition has become synonymous with the Samurai Blue faithful.



Shortly after the final whistle of Japan's entertaining 2-2 draw against the Dutch on Sunday (Local Time), images and videos emerged on social media showing Japanese fans collecting rubbish and tidying their section of the stadium before leaving. The gesture quickly went viral, drawing praise from football supporters and observers across the globe.



FIFA also shared footage on X showing fans cleaning up after the match in Dallas.



Explaining the motivation behind the gesture, one supporter said, “That's the culture. But it's like respect for everything. Respect for the players, supporters and also for the stadium. We are honoured to be here, so we don't want to make a mess and then leave it. So I think that's the reason why we are doing it.”



The practice is not new. Japan's fans have built a reputation for cleaning stadiums after matches at major international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.

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According to ESPN, the tradition first gained widespread attention during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, when Japanese supporters were spotted picking up litter after games despite their team being eliminated in the group stage.



Since then, the act has become a familiar sight at global tournaments. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japanese supporters notably cleaned their section of the Khalifa International Stadium after celebrating a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany.

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The heartwarming scenes at Dallas Stadium came after Japan produced a spirited comeback to earn a point against the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk gave the Dutch the lead early in the second half before Japan responded through Nakamura.



Crysencio Summerville restored the Netherlands' advantage in the 64th minute, but Daichi Kamada struck in the 88th minute to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.