 Jim Ratcliffe is 'proud' of Man United's FA Cup win | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 11:03 IST, May 26th 2024

Jim Ratcliffe is 'proud' of Man United's FA Cup win but doesn't name Ten Hag in celebratory message

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe failed to mention manager Erik ten Hag by name when congratulating the team for its FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

11:03 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement