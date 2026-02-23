Joan Laporta Recalls Lionel Messi's Cold Shoulder At Ballon d'Or Ceremony; Alludes To 'Strained' Relationship With Barcelona Legend

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently recalled an incident when Lionel Messi snubbed him after the World Cup winner left the club in 2021 and joined PSG. Additionally, Laporta shared that the incident made him realize that the relationship between them had broken down since Messi left the La Liga club.

Lionel Messi began his professional career at Barcelona, but he had to leave his boyhood club despite having talks to extend his stay at Camp Nou. The club faced serious financial difficulties in 2021 and was not able to afford to extend Lionel Messi's stay, thus having to withdraw an already prepared contract.

In a recent interview with Catalunya Radio, Joan Laporta revealed that he had met Lionel Messi two years ago at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and had gone up to him to have a conversation. However, the World Cup winner refused to meet with his former club's president.

Advertisement

Joan Laporta Recalls Lionel Messi's Snub At The Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Laporta recalled that the Argentine player made it clear to him that they did not need to greet each other, indicating that he still held a grudge toward the former president for his departure from his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Laporta shared, "The relationship with Messi isn't what it used to be. There was also an incident at the Ballon d'Or ceremony where I went to greet him, and he felt we shouldn't greet each other. Since then, there has been some rapprochement, and hopefully, this will continue in the future. The relationship is strained, but he's a Barcelona legend."

Advertisement

Lionel Messi Yet To Return To Camp Nou

Following his PSG stint, Lionel Messi was looking for a new club in 2023, and speculations rose for a potential return to Camp Nou; however, the move never took place, and the player went on to join his current club, Inter Miami.