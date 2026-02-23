Updated 23 February 2026 at 20:33 IST
Joan Laporta Recalls Lionel Messi's Cold Shoulder At Ballon d'Or Ceremony; Alludes To 'Strained' Relationship With Barcelona Legend
Lionel Messi began his professional career at Barcelona, but he had to leave his boyhood club despite having talks to extend his stay at Camp Nou.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently recalled an incident when Lionel Messi snubbed him after the World Cup winner left the club in 2021 and joined PSG. Additionally, Laporta shared that the incident made him realize that the relationship between them had broken down since Messi left the La Liga club.
Lionel Messi began his professional career at Barcelona, but he had to leave his boyhood club despite having talks to extend his stay at Camp Nou. The club faced serious financial difficulties in 2021 and was not able to afford to extend Lionel Messi's stay, thus having to withdraw an already prepared contract.
In a recent interview with Catalunya Radio, Joan Laporta revealed that he had met Lionel Messi two years ago at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and had gone up to him to have a conversation. However, the World Cup winner refused to meet with his former club's president.
ALSO READ- Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Mohun Bagan Take The lead, Jamie Maclaren scores, MBSG 1-0 CFC
Advertisement
Joan Laporta Recalls Lionel Messi's Snub At The Ballon d'Or Ceremony
Laporta recalled that the Argentine player made it clear to him that they did not need to greet each other, indicating that he still held a grudge toward the former president for his departure from his boyhood club, Barcelona.
Laporta shared, "The relationship with Messi isn't what it used to be. There was also an incident at the Ballon d'Or ceremony where I went to greet him, and he felt we shouldn't greet each other. Since then, there has been some rapprochement, and hopefully, this will continue in the future. The relationship is strained, but he's a Barcelona legend."
Advertisement
ALSO READ- Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Cleared Of Allegations After Referee Incident In MLS Opener Against LAFC - Report
Lionel Messi Yet To Return To Camp Nou
Following his PSG stint, Lionel Messi was looking for a new club in 2023, and speculations rose for a potential return to Camp Nou; however, the move never took place, and the player went on to join his current club, Inter Miami.
Notably, his potential return has been promised by several Barcelona presidential candidates, with the club's presidential elections nearing.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 20:33 IST