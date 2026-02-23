Updated 23 February 2026 at 14:43 IST
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Cleared Of Allegations After Referee Incident In MLS Opener Against LAFC - Report
The battle between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Son Heung-min's LAFC was witnessed by 75,673 fans, the second-highest attendance in MLS history.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Inter Miami's MLS title defense began disappointingly as they were thrashed 3-0 in the opening match against Los Angeles FC on February 22, 2026, at the LA Coliseum. Notably, the battle between Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min drew 75,673 fans, the second-highest attendance in MLS history.
LAFC kept Lionel Messi and Co. under check in the MLS opener, making a major statement under new manager Marc Dos Santos. However, after the match, Messi was seen furious with the referee, believing he was unfair throughout. Many claimed the World champions were fouled multiple times by their opponents, but were ignored by the referee.
After the match, a video went viral showing Lionel Messi trying to follow the referees into their locker room while his teammate, Luis Suarez, was seen trying to restrain him, but to no avail, the Argentine legend went past the camera's viewpoint.
ALSO READ- Guadalajara In Focus As Security Fears Mount After Mexico Kills Cartel Leader 'El Mencho', Will FIFA Relocate 2026 World Cup Games?
Advertisement
Lionel Messi Cleared Of Allegations Of Entering Restricted Area
As the video went viral, many claimed that the World Cup winner might face a suspension, as players were not allowed to enter the restricted areas. According to ESPN, Lionel Messi won't be punished as the player did not enter any restricted area.
Major League Soccer reported that the MLS Disciplinary Committee will not take up the matter as the player did not violate any league policies. MLS noted that while the Inter Miami player appeared to enter the referees' premises momentarily, the area Messi walked through was, in fact, not restricted by the league.
Advertisement
Professional Referee Organization released a statement following the incident, saying, "After speaking with the match officials, we can confirm Lionel Messi did not enter the officials' locker room."
ALSO READ- Football Matches Postponed Amid Violence After Army Kills Mexican Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’
Inter Miami To Face Orlando City Next
Lionel Messi's side, Inter Miami, will face Orlando City for their next MLS clash at the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, on March 2, 2026. Inter Miami will hope to get three points on the board after the humbling defeat at the hands of LAFC.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 14:43 IST