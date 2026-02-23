Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Cleared Of Allegations After Referee Incident In MLS Opener Against LAFC - Report

Inter Miami's MLS title defense began disappointingly as they were thrashed 3-0 in the opening match against Los Angeles FC on February 22, 2026, at the LA Coliseum. Notably, the battle between Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min drew 75,673 fans, the second-highest attendance in MLS history.

LAFC kept Lionel Messi and Co. under check in the MLS opener, making a major statement under new manager Marc Dos Santos. However, after the match, Messi was seen furious with the referee, believing he was unfair throughout. Many claimed the World champions were fouled multiple times by their opponents, but were ignored by the referee.

After the match, a video went viral showing Lionel Messi trying to follow the referees into their locker room while his teammate, Luis Suarez, was seen trying to restrain him, but to no avail, the Argentine legend went past the camera's viewpoint.

Lionel Messi Cleared Of Allegations Of Entering Restricted Area

As the video went viral, many claimed that the World Cup winner might face a suspension, as players were not allowed to enter the restricted areas. According to ESPN, Lionel Messi won't be punished as the player did not enter any restricted area.

Major League Soccer reported that the MLS Disciplinary Committee will not take up the matter as the player did not violate any league policies. MLS noted that while the Inter Miami player appeared to enter the referees' premises momentarily, the area Messi walked through was, in fact, not restricted by the league.

Professional Referee Organization released a statement following the incident, saying, "After speaking with the match officials, we can confirm Lionel Messi did not enter the officials' locker room."

Inter Miami To Face Orlando City Next