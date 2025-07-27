Joao Felix Set To Team Up With Cristiano Ronaldo As Al Nassr Close To Sign Portuguese Forward From Chelsea - Report

Portuguese youngster Joao Felix is set to join Al Nassr and team up with the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Saudi Arabian club have agreed a deal worth around £44 million, according to Sky Sports.

As per the report, Benfica, which also happens to be Felix's former club, showed interest in signing the 25-year-old attacker.

Al Nassr Aim To Win The Upcoming Saudi Pro League After Recent Failures

However, Al Nassr have gone all out to bring Joao Felix to Riyadh. It seems Al Nassr will be giving their all to win the upcoming season of the Saudi Pro League, after a recent failure in the league.

Recently, Al Nassr extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. Not just that, but the Riyadh-based club also brought Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach.

In the 2024-2025 season of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr finished in third position in the table with 70 points. Al Nassr will be next seen playing in a club friendly fixture against Toulouse on July 30th.

Joao Felix's Stats In International And Club Football

In August 2024, Joao Felix returned to Chelsea after spending time in Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona on a loan deal. The 25-year-old attacker stayed in Chelsea till February 2025, following which he was sent to Serie A club, AC Milan, on loan.

During his time in AC Milan, Felix played 21 matches and scored only three goals. Now, he has returned to the London-based club, but Chelsea are trying to send the Portuguese player due to obvious reasons.

With Portugal, Felix has played 45 matches and scored nine goals. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2018-2019 with Benfica, when he scored 20 goals after playing 42 matches for the Portuguese club.