Jordi Alba Announces Retirement From Football, Inter Miami Star To Hang Up Boots At the End Of Ongoing Season

Former FC Barcelona and Inter Miami fullback Jordi Alba has announced his retirement from football. Lionel Messi's long-standing colleague will hang up his boots after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Jordi Alba Announces Retirement From Football

Alba came through the famed La Masia academy at Barcelona and decided to end his association in 2023 when he joined the MLS side. Considered as one of the greatest left backs, Alba will go down as one of the best Spanish footballers to grace the football pitch.

He said on social media, “The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season. I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had, and now it’s just the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”

Inter Miami Can Still Do A Double

Inter Miami have qualified for the playoffs and Alba's target will be to end his decorated career with a trophy. Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015. Inter Miami turned out to be a mini Barcelona reunion as Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets also have been plying their trades for the USA side.

Inter Miami could still win two trophies as they are still running for the MLS title and the MLS Supporters' Shield. The 36 year old Spaniard has been a regular fixture for the Herons and will now be determined to lay his hand on at least a single trophy.