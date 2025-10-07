Amid Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur Links, Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Clears Stance On Premier League Return

Harry Kane Opened Up On Premier League Return

Kane is said to have a release clause which could be activated next summer if the England captain expresses his desire to leave the club. On being asked about his possibility of returning to the Premier League, Kane said, “Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know — if you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.”