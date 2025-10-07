Updated 7 October 2025 at 18:38 IST
Amid Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur Links, Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Clears Stance On Premier League Return
Harry Kane has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich this season and has already scored 11 goals in six matches in all competitions.
Harry Kane has remained one of the hottest prospects in world football. The Bayern Munich striker, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, has been scoring goals for fun since arriving in the Bundesliga in 2023.
Harry Kane Opened Up On Premier League Return
Kane's proficiency in the Premier League attracted a lot of interest, and he was linked with a move to Manchester United. The 32-year-old signed a four-year contract until 2027 and finally ended his prolonged trophy drought with a Bundesliga title last season.
Kane is said to have a release clause which could be activated next summer if the England captain expresses his desire to leave the club. On being asked about his possibility of returning to the Premier League, Kane said, “Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know — if you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.”
Manchester United Brought In Benjamin Sesko This Summer
Kane has been sensational for Bayern, hitting 11 goals in six matches this season already. The 32-year-old is all set to lead the Three Lions against Wales and Latvia during this international break. Kane needs just 47 goals to break Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record.
Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer, while loaning out Rasmus Hoejlund to Napoli. Sesko took his time to settle down in the Premier League and has scored in back-to-back games. Should Kane decide to leave Bayern Munich, the Red Devils could revisit their interest in the player.
7 October 2025