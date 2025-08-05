Transfer Battle Heats Up As Manchester United Submit Opening Offer For RB Leipzig Striker Benjamin Sesko: Report

Manchester United have submitted an opening offer of €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, the Athletic reported. The Slovenian striker has long been on United's target as the Red Devils have been in dire need of a striker as it stands.

Will Benjamin Sesko Join Manchester United?

United already brought in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves, but are very likely to invest in an out-and-out number nine following their struggle for goals last season. United's bid comes in the aftermath of Newcastle United increasing their offer to €80 million, as per the report. RB Leipzig haven't responded to United's offer as of now.

Sesko netted 21times in all competitions last season for RB Leipzig and has amassed 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances for the German club since he arrived from RB Salzburg in 2023. His existing contract expires in 2029 so the Bundesliga club are under no pressure to sell their prized asset in a cut-price deal.

Sesko's admiration for United is not unknown and as per Sky Sports, the Slovenian international has an inclination towards Ruben Amorim's side.

Rasmus Hojlund's Future Could Be Up In The Air

Sesko's potential arrival will cast doubt on Rasmus Hojlund's future. The Danish striker has struggled with inconsistent form but has shown flashes of brilliance in the pre-season. There have been reports that Ruben Amorim wants to introduce some competition into the squad and Sesko's arrival won't harm his place. Leipzig are reportedly interested in taking Hojlund on a loan deal but the player is keen to fight for a spot in the next season. United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and also lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.