Jose Mourinho Set For Shock Premier League Return, May Snub European Heavyweights in The Process

Jose Mourinho's managerial future is always the subject of speculation, and that hasn't changed much despite the fact that he is now managing outside of the so-called ‘Top 5’ leagues.

The Portuguese manager is currently at the helm of Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig, but is often linked to jobs around the world of football.

Mourinho's experience in the Premier League, the top-flight of English football, also means his name comes up for English vacancies.

And it seems like his time managing at Chelsea (twice), Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could help him land another job in England.

Mourinho to Leave Fenerbahce?

Mourinho only joined Fenerbahce in the 2024-25 season and this is his second season at the club but he could be tempted to return to England.

This is because newly-promoted Leeds United are reportedly interested to bring him back to England.

Manager Daniel Farke has brought Leeds back into the Premier League but there is speculation over whether or not his job is safe.

This is due to the fact that he has previously struggled to establish clubs in the English top-flight, with his time at Norwich an obvious example.

To make things even more interesting, this comes at a time when Mourinho is being linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers.

Could Mourinho Go to Scotland?

A move to the Scottish Premier League might seem like a step down for Mourinho but he has previously hinted at wanting to manage in the country.

"In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future? People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything."