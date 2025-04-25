Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Wants Team to Win Premier League Title in Front of Packed Anfield, Make Up For 'Covid Time'

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield | Image: AP Photo

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has called on his side to seal the Premier League title in style at home so as to make up for the fact that the last league title they won was one they could not celebrate with the fans.

The Reds only need a point against Tottenham Hotspur in their home fixture on Sunday (April 27) to be crowned league champions for a record-equalling 20th time, drawing level with Manchester United.

Their last title win came in the 2019-20 season, yet their fans could not properly celebrate it as lockdown rules imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were not in the stadium to celebrate.

"It’s a big responsibility because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time, so everybody is looking forward to Sunday," he said.

Liverpool Not Underestimating Spurs

However, that does not mean that Liverpool are taking it easy against Spurs, and Slot kept on pointing out that the job is not done as of yet.

"But we know that there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point. That’s what we know, that’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building."

He called on the fans to show their support and drive the players towards the pursuit of the league title.

"Hopefully our fans support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that we still need a point."

Slot to Join Elite List of Managers

The title win will also mean a lot to Slot, as he will become only the fifth manager to win the Premier League on his first try.