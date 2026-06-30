Joshua Kimmich Reacts After Germany's Get Knocked Out of FIFA World Cup After Heartbreaking Loss Via Penalties vs Paraguay: 'Hard to Accept'

FIFA World Cup 2026: It was heartbreak for Germany like never-before as they lost their round of 32 match against Paraguay via penalties on Monday. Germany, who were considered to be frontrunners for the title are out, and this has to be the biggest upset thus far in the competition. Following the loss, the German captain Joshua Kimmich has expressed his feelings. Claiming that he is upset, Kimmich admitted that his team did not deserve to win.

‘Hard to accept’

"This defeat is truly hard to accept. It is a very painful and embarrassing loss for us. Honestly, there are no words to describe how we feel. We delivered a very poor performance, and this result is the consequence of that," he told reporters after the heartbreaking loss.

Paraguay became the first team to defeat Germany in a penalty shootout at the World Cup. The Germans missed three of six penalty tries, the last by Jonathan Tah, who blasted his attempt high over the crossbar in the first sudden-death round, setting up Canale for the winner. Tah’s miss followed a save by German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Fabian Balbuena’s attempt that would have won it for Paraguay.

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Tah also thought he had the go-ahead goal in extra time. He headed in a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown in the 102nd minute, but officials concluded after a video review that Waldemar Anton has pushed Gill to the ground before the shot and the goal was disallowed.

The Paraguayans will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Sweden in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Philadelphia. A win on the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding would send Paraguay back to Foxborough for the quarterfinals on July 9.